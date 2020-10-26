X-rays on Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake's ankle came back negative Sunday night according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury he suffered and how much time he will miss.

Drake was hurt late in Sunday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and was eventually carted to the locker room after being helped off the field. Chase Edmonds absorbed the bulk of the carries as the Cardinals stormed back for a 37-34 win in overtime.

Drake has rushed for 512 yards and four touchdowns over the course of seven games this season. He was acquired by Arizona last year in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.