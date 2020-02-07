Lowry joins Siakam on Team Giannis as All-Star lineups lock in

Kyle Lowry left the Toronto Raptors game Friday night against the Indiana Pacers with whiplash and did not return.

Following the game, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Lowry's X-rays were clear, but he's very sore and that Lowry is likely going to miss Toronto's Saturday night game.

The point guard exited the game late in the third quarter after he came down and hit his head hard on Serge Ibaka's leg.

Earlier in the game, Lowry moved into third on the Raptors all-time scoring list - passing Vince Carter's 9,420.

The 33-year-old also became the franchise assist leader in late January.

This season, he is averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Recently, he was named to his sixth consecutive all-star game.