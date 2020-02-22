Houston (34) vs. Tampa Bay (27)

PJ Walker threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the Houston Roughnecks' 34-27 win against the Tampa Bay Vipers to remain undefeated.

The June Jones-led Roughnecks improve to 3-0 as they handed the Vipers their third loss in a row.

Though points have been hard to come by for the Vipers so far this season, Saturday’s game saw significant improvement. The team capitalized on an early field goal from Andrew Franks to go up 3-0 in the first quarter.

This lead was short lived as the Roughnecks’ offence came alive when they got the ball.

The Roughnecks had a combined 417 yards through the air and on the ground led by receiver Cam Phillips, who hauled in eight receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

Following a successful three-point conversion that tied the game at nine, Walker called his own number after a bad snap and trotted into the end zone to give the Roughnecks a 15-9 lead.

Tampa Bay was never able to claw back from behind in this game. Though they put together an impressive late-game drive, Houston’s defence stood their ground on the goal-line to secure the 34-27 win.

This marks the third loss for the Vipers as they still have yet to record a win this season. Next week, they will face off against another undefeated team in the DC Defenders.

Dallas Renegades (24) vs. Seattle Dragons (12)

Donald Parham reeled in five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns on route to Dallas’ 24-12 win over Seattle.

After needing three quarters of football to throw for a touchdown last week against Tampa Bay, Seattle quarterback Brandon Silvers needed just one drive as he connected with Austin Proehl to open the scoring.

Seattle’s 6-0 lead would not last long as Landry Jones connected with Flynn Nagel for Dallas’ first of three touchdowns on the night.

The Dragons responded with an eight-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a Kenneth Ferrow touchdown to tie the game at 12 after a failed conversion.

That would be the only stalemate the game would see as Dallas went on to score two unanswered touchdowns from tight end Donald Parham along with two field goals from Austin MacGinnis to seal the Renegades' win.

In Week 4 of the XFL, Seattle will look to even their record up at 2-2 with a game against the St. Louis Battle Hawks while the battle of Texas between the Renegades and Roughnecks commences.