The XFL have signed their first quarterback to a contract.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Oklahoma pivot Landry Jones will play for one of the XFL's eight teams, the league announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old spent six seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Most recently, Jones appeared in three games with the Steelers in 2017, throwing for 239 yards with one touchdown. For his career, Jones has appeared in 19 games, including just five starts.

“I’m looking forward to joining the XFL and playing the game I love,” said Jones in a release. “I can’t wait to suit-up.”

Pittsburgh drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2013 after an impressive four-year college career with Oklahoma, throwing for 16,646 yards with 123 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.

“We’re excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO, Oliver Luck. “He’s an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL.”

The XFL will sign seven other starting quarterbacks before a draft in October.

The second attempt of the league is slated for a February 2020 start after the NFL season wraps up.