1h ago
XFL teams land QBs ahead of first season
The XFL is almost back in action, but first teams need to fill out their rosters. Each team in the league took their first step to putting a roster together by having a quarterback assigned to their organization.
TSN.ca Staff
Among those quarterbacks assigned were former Ohio Sate standout Cardale Jones (D.C. Defenders), and former Pittsburgh Steelers backup Landry Jones (Dallas Renegades).
The rest of the list includes a number of former NCAA quarterbacks, former backup NFL QBs, and guys who spent time in the AAF.
Houston Roughnecks: Philip Walker
Los Angeles Wildcats: Luis Perez
New York Guardians: Matt McGloin
St. Louis Battlehawks: Jordan Ta'amu
Seattle Dragons: Brandon Silvers
Tampa Bay Vipers: Aaron Murray
The XFL draft will take place Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with each team adding 71 players to their organizations, before having to trim it down to a 46 active roster on gamedays.