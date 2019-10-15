The XFL is almost back in action, but first teams need to fill out their rosters.

Each team in the league took their first step to putting a roster together by having a quarterback assigned to their organization.

Among those quarterbacks assigned were former Ohio Sate standout Cardale Jones (D.C. Defenders), and former Pittsburgh Steelers backup Landry Jones (Dallas Renegades).

The rest of the list includes a number of former NCAA quarterbacks, former backup NFL QBs, and guys who spent time in the AAF.

Houston Roughnecks: Philip Walker

Los Angeles Wildcats: Luis Perez

New York Guardians: Matt McGloin

St. Louis Battlehawks: Jordan Ta'amu

Seattle Dragons: Brandon Silvers

Tampa Bay Vipers: Aaron Murray

The XFL draft will take place Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with each team adding 71 players to their organizations, before having to trim it down to a 46 active roster on gamedays.