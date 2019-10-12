MILWAUKEE — Yakov Trenin had the first and last goals of the game as the Milwaukee Admirals doubled the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Josh Wilkins and Cole Schneider both had goals in the second period for Milwaukee (2-1-0), while Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the win.

Josh Brook and Nikita Jevpalovs supplied the offence for Laval (0-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren stopped 19-of-21 shots.

Neither team could score on the power play. The Admirals were 0 for 2 and the Rocket went 0 for 5.