The final roster for the 2018 U.S. National Junior Team is in and it features seven members whose NHL rights are owned by Canadian NHL teams.

Forwards Kailer Yamamoto of the Edmonton Oilers and Logan Brown of the Ottawa Senators will occupy two of the American 23-man roster.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt, selected No. 8 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in this year's draft, is the highest NHL drafted player on the roster.

Also on the roster are brothers Mikey and Joey Anderson, who are just the third set of brothers to suit up for the US at the tournament, joining Neal and Aaron Broten (1979) and Peter and Chris Ferraro (1992, 1993) according to Chris Peters of ESPN.

The full list can be found here.

The Americans will play their first game of the World Junior Hockey Championship on Boxing Day at 8:00 p.m against Denmark.