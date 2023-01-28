The Tampa Bay Rays and infielder Yandy Diaz are closing in on a three-year, $24 million deal, according to Juan Toribio and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The 31-year-old has spent the last four seasons of his career with the Rays, appearing in 137 games last season. He slashed .296/.401/.423 with nine home runs and 57 RBI.

A native of Sagua la Grande, Cuba, Diaz began his career with Cleveland and spent two seasons there before being dealt to the Rays in a December 2018 trade.

Diaz is a career .278 hitter in 472 big league games.