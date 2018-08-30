Andrew McCutchen is headed to the Bronx. The New York Yankees have officially completed a deal with the San Francisco Giants for the 2013 National League MVP. The Giants will receive prospects Juan De Paula and Abiatal Avelino from the Yankees.

It's August 31st and Andrew McCutchen is a New York Yankee. pic.twitter.com/yuIWnZrkeo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 31, 2018

The Yankees acquired OF Andrew McCutchen along with cash considerations from San Francisco in exchange for INF Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 31, 2018

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that McCutchen is owed about $2 million for the rest of the campaign. In 130 games so far this season, McCutchen has 15 home runs and 55 RBI with an OPS of .772.

McCutchen makes $14.75M this yr, but #Pirates picked up $2.5M in his trade. It means he has roughly $2M left on his deal. Not sure yet if any money would change hands between #Yankees and #sfgiants — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2018

While his production isn't quite at the level it was with the Pittsburgh Pirates several seasons ago, McCutchen is only five homers away from reaching the 20-home run plateau for the eighth straight season. Durability has also been a theme for the five-time All-Star, playing in at least 146 games each season since 2010.

McCutchen will help fill in for an injured Aaron Judge in the outfield, who has not played since July 26 when he suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist. While Judge is expected to return at some point before the post-season, he has not yet been given a definitive timetable. He has yet to be medically cleared to swing a bat.

Prior to his arrival in the Bay Area last winter, McCutchen spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.