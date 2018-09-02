New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended one game and fined for his actions during Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. He will serve the ban on Sunday in the series finale between the two teams.

Aaron Boone will not manage today’s series finale against the Tigers. He’s been suspended one game and fined for the actions that led to his ejection Friday night. #Yankees — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 2, 2018

Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout and then came on to the field to continue the altercation with the umpire, which included a demonstration of the strike zone behind the plate.

The Yankees are currently 7.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East division and lead the Wild Card race by 5.5 games over the Oakland Athletics.

They have captured the first two games of their three-game series with the Tigers and are looking for the sweep on Sunday.