MINNEAPOLIS — New York Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list.

Chapman has not pitched since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis, which has bothered him throughout the season. The 30-year-old left-hander threw a bullpen session Wednesday and was to return to New York for treatment. Manager Aaron Boone anticipates another bullpen session this weekend, then a return.

"Hopefully back with us, if everything goes well, sometime next week," Boone said before Wednesday's game at Minnesota.

Chapman has a 2.11 ERA and 31 saves in 33 chances. Dellin Betances has closed mostly in Chapman's absence. New York's bullpen also includes David Robertson, Zach Britton and Chad Green.

"You can look at it the same way you look at our lineup," Boone said. "When we were at our best, one of the reasons was the length of our lineup. We're able to hurt you from everywhere. ... Same way with our bullpen. When you add another guy of Chapman's capabilities to an already strong group, it just allows you in some cases and on some days to shorten the game even more."

