NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after hurting his right hamstring.

The 2015 AL MVP was running at half-speed to first base on a flyout leading off the second inning and pulled up between home and first. It was 48 degrees at game start with a mist.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced Donaldson at the start of the third inning, and the Yankees said Donaldson will be evaluated for right hamstring tightness. ___

