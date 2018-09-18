New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is back.

Judge, who hasn't played since he broke his right wrist on July 26, is listed in the team's lineup for the game tonight versus the Boston Red Sox.

Earlier today, the two-time all-star lofted an opposite-field homer during a series of simulated plate appearances against a Yankees minor leaguer. Judge hit against right-hander Adonis Rosa at Yankee Stadium shortly after New York announced it had moved its scheduled 1:05 p.m. game against the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox to 7:05 p.m. due to a forecast of rain.

Judge was also late on some fastballs and had a number of swings and misses against Rosa, who struck out 108 over 128 1/3 innings across three minor league levels this season. A large contingent of Yankees personnel watched the session, including manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

Judge had been out since July 26 before playing two innings in right field Friday without going to the plate. He had 11 at-bats in a simulated game Monday, and Boone said over the weekend he was hopeful that Judge could return to the starting lineup during this three-game series against Boston.

Judge has said his wrist no longer bothers him while swinging a bat, but he has been experiencing discomfort on more routine movements.