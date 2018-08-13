NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have put pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

The Yankees made a series of roster moves before hosting the New York Mets on Monday night. Reliever George Kontos was promoted from Triple-A, infielder Ronald Torreyes rejoined the Yankees and first baseman Luke Voit was sent to the minors.

Sabathia was put on the DL a day after pitching six shutout innings of one-hit ball against Texas. The 38-year-old left-hander is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 22 starts.

Sabathia has been bothered by knee trouble for several seasons. Boosted by a brace, he's been able to pitch effectively despite the problem.

The Yankees also transferred left-hander Jordan Montgomery (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list.

