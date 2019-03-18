1h ago
Yankees to add P Gonzalez
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees and left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez are close to deal according to the MLB Networks Jon Heyman.
Gonzalez logged 171 innings in 2018 with a 4.21 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.
The 11-year veteran has an Apr. 20 opt-out if the Yankees do not add him to their MLB roster noted by ESPN's Buster Olney
This move comes just days after the Yankees announced that starting pitcher Luis Severino will be out until at least May.