The New York Yankees and left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez are close to deal according to the MLB Networks Jon Heyman.

Yankees moving close to a deal with Gio Gonzalez — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2019

Gonzalez logged 171 innings in 2018 with a 4.21 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 11-year veteran has an Apr. 20 opt-out if the Yankees do not add him to their MLB roster noted by ESPN's Buster Olney

Gio Gonzalez has an April 20 opt-out if NYY don’t add him to big-league roster by then. Minor-league deal, $3m base major league salary — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 19, 2019

This move comes just days after the Yankees announced that starting pitcher Luis Severino will be out until at least May.