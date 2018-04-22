New York Yankees prospect Gleybar Torres will make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, batting in the eighth position in the lineup and playing second base.

The 21-year-old was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to the Windy City in 2016.

The @Yankees top prospect will bat 8th and play 2B on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/YugbyBN9lp — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2018

To clear a spot on the roster, the Yankees have optioned Tyler Wade to AAA and designated Jace Peterson for assignment. They also annoucned the signing of David Hale to a MAjor League contract which they have selected from AAA.

Torres is hitting .347 with a homer and 11 RBIs in 14 games this season with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders.

The Blue Jays send Jaime Garcia to the mound against Luis Severino of the Yankees in the finale of the weekend, four-game series.

The Yankees have won two of the first three games of the series.