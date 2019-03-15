Yanks' Severino out until at least May

New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will be unavailable to pitch until at least May 1, general manager Brian Cashman announced on Friday.

Severino, 25, was shut down earlier this month with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

He will begin playing catch next week, but Severino says the focus remains getting healthy enough to pitch.

"I just want to be healthy and help my team," Severino said.

A native of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and WHIP of 1.145 last year in 191.1 IP over 32 starts. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in February.

A two-time All-Star, Severino is heading into his fifth MLB campaign.