Veilleux scores a pair to lead Rocket to victory over Senators

MONTREAL — Yannick Veilleux scored twice to lead the Laval Rocket to a 5-1 victory over the Belleville Senators on Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre.

Laurent Dauphin, Lukas Vejdemo and Rafael Harvey-Pinard had the other goals for Laval (2-0-0-0).

Jordan Weal and Gustav Olofsson had two assists apiece.

Parker Kelly had the lone goal for Belleville (0-2-0-0).

Laval outshot Belleville 41-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.