Outfielder Yasiel Puig announced on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, and according to multiple reports will not be signing with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent.

Freeman returns, but Puig tests positive for COVID-19, will not be signing with Braves. Story: https://t.co/j84iL3yfTK — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 17, 2020

The 29-year-old had reached an agreement with the Braves earlier this week on a one-year deal, but the contract was not formally signed.

Puig says he's asymptomatic and will quarantine until he receives two negative coronavirus tests.

"I am sad that this has happened, but I believe that everything is in God's timing and that my return to MLB will happen in His perfect plan and timing for me. When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome," Puig said in a statement. "I would have never believed looking in the mirror that I had COVID-19. I urge everyone to take this pandemic seriously, this can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete. Wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols. Please take care of yourselves. I will see you all very soon when I return to play ball."

Puig spent last season with the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, hitting .247 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs over 149 games.