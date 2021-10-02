BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored 3:36 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday in exhibition play.

Mark Jankowski tied it for New Jersey with 4:15 left in the third period. Kieffer Bellows scored for New York at 3:23 of the first.

MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood split time in goal for New Jersey, with Blackwood making 15 saves on 16 shots and Wedgewood stopping eight shots. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 11 shots he faced for New York, and Cory Schneider allowed goals on the only two shots he faced.

New York is playing its home preseason games at its AHL affiliate’s home rink because UBS Arena, the Islanders’ new home at Belmont Park, is still under construction. The Islanders will not play a game at UBS Arena until Nov. 20, a regular-season match against the Calgary Flames.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports