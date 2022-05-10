Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yimi Garcia, pitching coach Pete Walker and manager Charlie Montoyo were all ejected in Tuesday night's loss to the New York Yankees.

With the Jays ahead 3-0 in the home half of the sixth inning, starter Yusei Kikuchi departed with one out and two runners on base with Garcia entering to face slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Garcia then surrendered a three-run home run to Stanton to tie the game 3-3. Up next was third baseman Josh Donaldson, who Garcia drilled in the ribs with an 0-1 fastball.

After deliberation between the umpires, Garcia was ejected by crew chief Alfonso Marquez.

Garcia vehemently protested his ejection while Walker and Montoyo ran out of the dugout to protest. After a lengthy discussion with the umpiring crew, Montoyo was allowed to remain in the game but Walker was tossed.

When the Jays stepped to the plate in the seventh, right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga delivered a high-inside fastball to Bo Bichette that caused Toronto's shortstop to lean away from the pitch. Montoyo was then ejected from the dugout by home plate umpire Lance Barrett following a verbal exchange.

After the game, Montoyo told reporters that the umpires said Garcia was tossed because catcher Tyler Heineman and Donaldson had words earlier in the game and the belief was Garcia intentionally threw at Donaldson.

According to Sweeny Murti of YES, Garcia has faced 346 batters since the start of the 2020 season and Stanton was the second he had hit.

Since 2020 Yimi Garcia has faced 346 batters. That's the second one he's hit.



Really bad look after the Stanton HR, but ejection without a warning??



Also...the 3R HR, now this...enough to wake up the Yankees offense?? — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) May 11, 2022

Aaron Judge later won the game for the Yankees 6-5 on a walk-off home run off closer Jordan Romano.

The two teams will wrap up their brief two-game series Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx before Toronto heads south to Tampa to take on the Rays.