TORONTO — York 9 FC has signed Jamaican attacker Nicholas Hamilton on a multi-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a striker or winger, comes from Cavalier FC where he scored 10 times last season in the Red Stripe Premier League.

"Nicholas is going to bring us a great deal of energy up top," York coach Jimmy Brennan said in a statement. "He is a player who wants to take players on, in or around the box."

Hamilton is the second Cavalier player to come to the Canadian Premier League this year. Former Cavalier FC teammate Alex Marshall signed with HFX Wanderers at the end of January.

Hamilton attended a Jamaican national team training camp for domestic players last year but has yet to be capped by the Reggae Boyz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.