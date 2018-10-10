'You can't win without me' - Butler tees off on Wolves

A combative Jimmy Butler returned to practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and challenged his teammates and coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

It was Butler's first appearance at training camp since the 29-year-old Houston native asked for a trade last month.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Butler was emotional and targeted head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden, as well as teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

Wojnarowski reports that Butler at one point screamed at Layden, telling him, "You [expletive] need me. You can't win without me."

Butler appeared in 59 games for the T-Wolves a season ago after being acquired in the summer of 2017 from Chicago Bulls for a package that included Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. He averaged 22.2 points on .474 shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 36.7 minutes a night.

Butler's preferred trade destination is the Miami Heat, but talks between the two sides have broken down.

The T-Wolves' first game of the season is on Wednesday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.