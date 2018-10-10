2h ago
'You can't win without me' - Butler tees off on Wolves
TSN.ca Staff
A combative Jimmy Butler returned to practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and challenged his teammates and coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
It was Butler's first appearance at training camp since the 29-year-old Houston native asked for a trade last month.
Sources told Wojnarowski that Butler was emotional and targeted head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden, as well as teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Wojnarowski reports that Butler at one point screamed at Layden, telling him, "You [expletive] need me. You can't win without me."
Butler appeared in 59 games for the T-Wolves a season ago after being acquired in the summer of 2017 from Chicago Bulls for a package that included Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. He averaged 22.2 points on .474 shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 36.7 minutes a night.
Butler's preferred trade destination is the Miami Heat, but talks between the two sides have broken down.
The T-Wolves' first game of the season is on Wednesday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.