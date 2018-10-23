LeBrun on Nylander: Dialogue is open with Leafs, that can be seen as a positive

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team practised at MasterCard Centre on Tuesday before flying to Winnipeg.

​After two seasons as young upstarts, the Maple Leafs entered the 2018-19 campaign among the favourites to win the Stanley Cup. And they lived up to the hype early winning six of seven games and scoring a whopping 33 goals. But after producing just one goal in a pair of home losses, Mike Babcock believes his team is still growing accustomed to living with a target on its back.

“Everyone wants to be the best, but being the best means bringing it every day,” the coach said with a smile. “That means you gotta do your part every single day. Sometimes it’s better for some guys to just hide on a team that’s not as good. You get your points and go home and no one ever worries about it. But if you want to be on the big stage playing with the best teams, you gotta want it every single day and you have to take the good with the bad. You show up and you do this [media session] when it goes good, when it goes bad and you bring it every single day and I think that’s the challenge for our group. It’s a lot of fun.”

It didn't look very fun on Thursday and Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues suffocated the Leafs at times, hemming them into their own end and shutting down Toronto’s high-octane offence.

“Teams play good against you and take [space] away and I don’t think you ever want to discredit the other team,” Babcock said. “I think our last two opponents have played real well against us, but I don't think we've been as good.”

While Sunday's practice was more about getting back to work and skating, Tuesday's session was all about addressing the breakdowns that contributed to two subpar efforts.

“Today was more about being in the right spots so we can generate more offence,” Babcock noted.

“Making sure we're available,” explained Patrick Marleau, “and making it easier on the passer.”

Does that mean breakouts are a priority?

"That could be part of it," Babcock acknowledged. "What came first, the chicken or the egg? So, does it start in the offensive zone and you play heavy and wear them out and then you don't even need to get back in your zone? Does it start on faceoffs? It starts in a lot of different spots. It's where you want it to start. You, obviously, want to come out clean every time, but if they're on top of your D and your D's face is in the glass, those D aren't going to make a lot of plays. That's just the reality of it."

Leafs Ice Chips: Still getting used to being the hunted After two seasons as young upstarts in the NHL, the Maple Leafs entered the 2018-19 season among the favourites. And they lived up to the hype early winning six of seven games. But after back-to-back losses, head coach Mike Babcock admits his team is still growing accustomed to living with a target on their back.

----

Babcock relies on a grizzled veteran like Marleau to make sure the lessons he outlined above get through to the entire group.

“Not only is he here to play his own game and focus on his own game and get that better all the time, he’s here to help the rest of us get better and he’s a good sounding board for me,” Babcock said.

That was in response to a question about Marleau's chemistry with Auston Matthews. Last season, the pair formed a close bond off the ice and they were eager to see that translate on the ice this season. But so far the results have been mixed as Marleau hasn't scored at even strength. He has assisted on three goals by Matthews, but all three came in the first three games of the season and one was in overtime. Since then Marleau has zero even-strength points and one power-play goal.

“It’s a work in progress,” Marleau admitted. “I’ve had a lot of great looks over the nine games, but you always want more, you’re always striving for more and we’re using our time on the ice (in practice) to get better.”

Said Matthews, “We both feel, and I think everyone on this team feels, that we all have another step to give, especially over the last two games and we’re not very happy with our performance.”

So, where can the pair improve?

“Just trying to get our game to where we think we can be,” Marleau said, “Know where each other is on the ice a little bit more, tendencies. It’s getting better. We’re doing a lot of good things out there already, but always trying to do more.”

After recording seven shots in the opening two games, Marleau has fired just nine shots on net over the last seven games (1.29 per outing). Last season, he averaged 2.5 shots per game.

“It's just a feel-out process,” Matthews noted. “Sometimes you just, initially with a new guy, know exactly where he is and sometimes it takes a little bit to get used to.”

Matthews-Marleau chemistry remains 'work-in-progress' Patrick Marleau brings veteran experience to the young Maple Leafs dressing room but with the second-highest cap hit on the team at $6.25-million, he's also expected to bring offence. And despite playing with Auston Matthews every game, Marleau has zero even-strength goals and just one goal on the power play. Has the 39-year-old finally lost a step?

----

In the nice-problem-to-have department, Babcock is focused on making sure Matthews, John Tavares and Nazem Kadri all get the necessary shifts to be effective. After Tuesday's practice, the coach revealed his ideal ice-time figure for each pivot.

“We have three centres, who want a lot of ice time and I'd like to have Matty and Johnny always between 18 and 19, right at that level, and I'd like to have Naz kind of in the 16 [range].”

Both Matthews (17:30) and Tavares (16:58) came in below the targets during Saturday's loss to the Blues.

Toronto's depth down the middle means that no Leafs centre is in the top 50 in average ice time among NHL forwards so far this season. Right wing Mitch Marner, who plays on the penalty kill and power play, leads the way up front at 18:59 per game, while Tavares is 60th among NHL forwards at 18:39. This is the lowest figure for Tavares since his rookie season. Last year, he averaged 19:56 per game with the Islanders.

​Matthews is averaging 15:53 at even strength this season, down four seconds from last year. But thanks to his promotion to the top power-play unit, Matthews has seen his overall ice time increase from 18:08 to 18:25.

Kadri, who has yet to score this season, is averaging 15:59 per game. At times, Babcock will bump him up to the wing for shifts with Tavares and Matthews. Kadri averaged 16:46 last season.

That doesn't leave a lot of time for fourth-line centre Frederik Gauthier, who's averaging 8:40 per game. But so far Gauthier appears to be making the most of his limited opportunity.

“The Goat has always been better in the NHL than he has been in the minors,” said Babcock. “In the minors you want him to do more. Here we just want him to do what he's doing. He’s big and he's on the defensive side of the puck.”

----



Lines at Tuesday's Leafs practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson/Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks