The NBA’s Christmas Day matchups were officially released by the league on Wednesday, but thanks to the New York Times and ESPN, basketball fans got a sneak peek at one of their biggest gifts a day earlier – the Christmas Day lineup.

No, the Toronto Raptors did not get a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs like many hoped, but the Dec. 25 slate is still loaded with intriguing showdowns featuring the league’s biggest young talent and brightest stars. TSN.ca takes a look at the matchups expected to headline one of the biggest days of the regular season.

Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

2017-18 season series: MIL wins 4-0

The day gets going at noon ET with the Bucks visiting Madison Square Garden as the Knicks host their annual Christmas Day matchup. If New York’s latest showcase game goes anything like it has the last several years, fans might want to sleep in.

The last time the Knicks won on Christmas Day was in 2011 when they knocked off the Boston Celtics by 37 points. Since then, they’ve dropped five straight. With injured forward Kristaps Porzingis expected to be out most of the season – if not all of it – the Knicks project to struggle once again.

For the Bucks, MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to the scene of the crime of his iconic dunk that saw him jump over – yes over – an unsuspecting Tim Hardaway Jr. for an alley-oop. The Knicks would go on to lose by 14, which was the same night Porzingis suffered his ACL tear.

Game 2: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

2017-18 season series: OKC wins 2-1

Next up is the Thunder and Rockets at 3:00 p.m. ET in the Carmelo Anthony Bowl. Anthony, who had the worst season of his career last year with OKC, will face his former teammates from a marriage that didn’t exactly go as planned.

Anthony was dealt to the Thunder from the Knicks just before the start of training camp last season, giving the Thunder a big three some thought could be the boost Oklahoma City needed to get past the Golden State Warriors.

That didn’t happen. After an up-and-down regular season, the Thunder were bounced in the first round for the second year in a row and much of the blame was directed at Anthony. In June, Thunder centre Steven Adams liked a comment on an Instagram post that implied Anthony was the problem with the club, and while he later explained the like was a product of oversized fingers, the move raised eyebrows.

One of the NBA’s biggest offerings is drama, and this matchup is loaded with it.

Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

2017-18 season series: BOS wins 3-1

Playoffs: BOS wins 4-1

This might be the most intriguing game of the day. The two teams have a renewed rivalry with Boston knocking off the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season that saw Sixers’ centre Joel Embiid jaw back and forth with members of the Celtics.

Both clubs, along with the Raptors, are projected to battle for the conference title. With LeBron James out West, all three teams have a realistic shot of reaching the NBA Finals.

A healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward should boost a Celtics club that came within one game of the Finals without them. The Sixers continue to rise, bumping their win-total from 28 to 52 last season and with a young core of Embiid, rookie of the year winner Ben Simmons and 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, they could be mainstays in the East for years to come.

The will go head-to-head at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

2017-18 season series: GSW wins 4-0

The Lakers have averaged 25.2 wins over their last five seasons, hardly worthy of a Christmas Day matchup. But everything is different this time around with LeBron James in the fold.

Fans will get their annual LeBron vs. Golden State matchup with the Lakers and Warriors set to do battle at 8 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena.

James has faced off against the Warriors three straight years on Christmas, going 1-2 with his lone victory coming in 2016 when the Cavaliers stormed back for a one-point win at home.

James’ move out West was followed by the additions of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to a young but unproven core that probably isn’t in the Warriors’ class just yet. Golden State might not have off-season addition DeMarcus Cousins back by then, so they’ll likely have to make do with their four other All-Stars – like they have the past two years winning back-to-back titles. Either way, the spectacle of James playing against the Warriors in purple and gold is sure to draw eyeballs.

Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

2017-18 season series: 2-2

Rounding out the holiday slate is an interesting matchup between two of the league’s small-market powerhouses at 10:30 p.m. ET.

It should be among the most meaningful games on the day. The matchup could have serious playoff implications months down the road considering the way the West stacks up. Both clubs finished in the top four in the conference last season and with neither making overly significant changes in the off-season, they figure to be right back in the mix.

For the Jazz, it’s their first Christmas Day game since the Karl Malone and John Stockton-led Jazz took down the Rockets 21 years ago. Portland hasn’t had one since a loss to the Warriors in 2010.