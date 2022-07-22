NEW YORK (AP) — Yu Darvish dominated the New York Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory Friday night.

Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break.

Darvish (9-4) struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh.

Nick Martinez worked a perfect eighth and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his 27th save in 32 attempts. With two on, Rogers retired Eduardo Escobar and pinch-hitter Mark Canha to finish the four-hitter.

Less than an hour before the first pitch, which was delayed 31 minutes because of rain in the area, the NL East-leading Mets announced a trade. They acquired burly designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Shut down by Darvish, the Mets certainly looked as though they could use some more punch. The right-hander outpitched Scherzer in a matchup of aces and improved to 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career starts against New York. Darvish tossed two-hit ball over seven innings to beat the Mets 7-0 on June 7 in San Diego.

Luke Voit singled to open the fourth against Scherzer (6-2), making his fourth start since returning from an oblique injury. Hosmer, who doubled earlier, then drove a 95 mph fastball the other way to left field for his seventh home run.

Grisham connected leading off the seventh against lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez, and the Padres added another run on a throwing error by catcher Patrick Mazeika.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (broken left wrist) took grounders during batting practice, but the team is still limiting him to soft toss at this stage of his swing progression. ... OF Wil Myers (right knee inflammation) was set to play the first of three more rehab games at Triple-A El Paso before being re-evaluated. ... LHP Drew Pomeranz, recovering from flexor tendon surgery that's sidelined him all season, is scheduled to throw off a mound and maybe even to hitters Saturday.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom will make at least one more minor league rehab start next week before rejoining the rotation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula and hasn't pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021. ... RHP Trevor May, out since May 3 because of right triceps inflammation, plans to throw and work out Sunday at Citi Field along with deGrom. May could begin a minor league rehab assignment next week. ... C Tomás Nido (bruised left hand) was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the sixth. X-rays were negative. ... RHP Taijuan Walker had his right knee and right shoulder examined during the All-Star break. Everything checked out fine and he's scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Yankees. ... First base coach Wayne Kirby is away from the team after having prostate surgery during the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Blake Snell (1-5, 5.22 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday night against Chris Bassitt (7-6, 3.79), who was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings June 8 in San Diego.

___

