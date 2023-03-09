Za'Darius Smith wants out of Minneapolis.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 30-year-old outside linebacker has asked the Minnesota Vikings for his release.

#Vikings Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith informed the team that he wants to be released, I’m told. The team has no plans to do that. The situation remains unresolved. https://t.co/1jWfnK36w4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

But Rapoport notes the team has no plans to release the three-time Pro Bowler.

A Kentucky product, Smith signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings last offseason. He appeared in 16 games in 2022, recording 44 tackles, a forced fumble and 10.0 sacks.

Smith's 2023 cap hit is just under $15.5 million. Should he be released, Smith would carry $3.33 million in dead cap.

A native of Montgomery, AL, Smith is set to head into his ninth NFL season, having previously suited up for the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.

The team released linebacker Eric Kendricks in a cost-cutting move last week.