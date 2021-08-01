The Associated Press

Macmath makes four saves in Real Salt Lake’s scoreless tie

Zac Macmath had four saves in Real Salt Lake’s 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

RSL (5-4-6) outshot the Dynamo (3-4-9) 9-8, with three shots on goal to four for the Dynamo.

Marko Maric saved all three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Dynamo visit Austin and RSL visits the LA Galaxy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.