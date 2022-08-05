Having to face a former teammate in the Octagon is nothing new and that is the task in front of Zac Pauga as he takes on Mohammed Usman in the Ultimate Fighter 30 heavyweight final during Saturday’s Fight Night card.

Pauga and Usman were sparring and training partners prior to their time on the show and both were picked to be on Team Pena during the TUF season.

Sizing up the man that will stand across the Octagon and between him and a UFC contract, Pauga feels the matchup leans in his favour.

“It’s a good fight for me,” Pauga told TSN.ca. “He’s explosive and he hits hard, but he doesn’t have the technique and the skill that I do and doesn’t have the conditioning that I do, so I plan on just trying to drag him into the deeper rounds, the later rounds and then just overwhelming him with technique.

While familiarity will play a role in which of the men is crowned the Ultimate Fighter, Pauga believes it’s the fighter that has adjusted their game the most that will have the advantage.

“The beginning of the fight is really going to be to see who has changed, who has learned something in the last five months,” said Pauga. “How much has each of us changed. As of March 10, we really knew everything about each other. I know how fast he is, I know how strong he is, I know what he has trouble with and we’re going to find out in the first three minutes of this fight if he’s patched those holes or not.”

This is not the 34-year-old’s first time in the spotlight. Pauga spent four years playing football at Colorado State as a tight end and fullback, catching 88 passes for 743 yard and four touchdowns. He then signed with the Houston Texans and spent time on their practice squad.

Pauga believes his time in football gives him an edge when it comes to preparing for a bout.

“Like most boys in American I wanted to be a football player, I wanted to play in the NFL and I gave it my best shot,” said Pauga. “I fell a little bit short at the end, but what I’ve learned is how to practice and how to get better. That’s one thing that the NFL has on lock, they put billions of dollars into training and practicing and how to win and it’s something that still is not figured out in the fight game, but it’s something that I bring over. The film study, the attention to detail, that’s what I bring from my football career into the fight game.”

One of the things that has helped Pauga in the fight game has been the assistance and friendship of UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

“He’s fantastic and he’s really the story of why my career has become what it’s become,” said Pauga. “I had no combat sport experience, I was a football player, I was just a dude that came over and they needed a big body and Curtis was willing to work with me and help me learn and pull me into his team and take me with him on the road and that’s why I’ve been able to move as fast as I have.”

Pauga is undefeated in five professional fights and also earned victories over Nyle Bartling and Jordan Heiderman while in the Ultimate Fighter house.

He believes that getting into the TUF environment and matching up with the fighters on the show helped him understand the quality of his own skill set.

“I’m a lot better now and a lot of it is we talk about how great it is to train with Curtis, it’s hard getting your ass kicked every single day and it’s hard training with the best in the world,” said Pauga. “Going and training with some guys that weren’t Curtis Blaydes and seeing what level I was actually at, was a huge confidence booster for me. When I walked into that house, I was feeling like I always feel and then after the first day of training it was like, oh my gosh, I’m better than all these guys.”