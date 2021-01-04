Zac Taylor will return for a third season as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, team president Mike Brown announced Monday.

Taylor led the Bengals to an improved record in his second season despite losing starting quarterback and first overall draft pick Joe Burrow to injury midway through the season.

Taylor led the Bengals to a 2-14 record in 2019, following that up with a 4-11-1 record this year.

"Our fans wanted a fresh new direction two years ago, and that is what we aimed to do in hiring a bright, energetic head coach in Zac Taylor," Brown said in a statement. "We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want. In Zac's two years, we have added many new starters and contributors through the draft, we have invested heavily in free agency, and we have acquired a talented young quarterback with a bright future.

"This season we faced challenges with injuries at key positions and missed opportunities. I am proud of our football team for fighting hard through adversity. That adversity and hard work will help us next season. We'll enter the offseason looking to shore up our weaknesses and amplify the strengths of our talented young core. We are not discouraged, but instead feel motivated and confident that next year will reap the benefits of the work that has been done to date. We must capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Next year we will earn our stripes."

Prior to his time in Cincinnati, Taylor was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams. The 37-year-old has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and in the NCAA.