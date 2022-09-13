Winnipeg Blue Bombers Zach Collaros and Willie Jefferson join Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. as the top performers of Week 14 in the Canadian Football League.

Collaros completed 84% of his passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Bombers' Banjo Bowl win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which tied his season high.

Gittens Jr. receives his second honour of the season for his performance against the Ottawa Redblacks in his homecoming.

The Ottawa, Ont., native recorded 161 yards and a touchdown in the Toronto Argonauts' win over the Redblacks.

Gittens Jr. was previously named a top performer in Week 7

Jefferson recorded three tackles, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in the win. His performance against the Riders was his first multi-sack game of the season, resulting in a total of 19-yard lost for the Riders.