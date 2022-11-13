Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros did not finish Sunday's Western Final win over the BC Lions as he sustained an apparent lower-body injury.

Zach Collaros limps off the field after getting his leg twisted on the tackle. 😬 #CFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/VaQcUzutDf — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2022

The 34-year-old year old attempted to scramble late in the game when his ankle got caught under a Lions' defender.

Collaros finished the game 14 of 20 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Second-string quarterback Dru Brown entered the game, while Collaros had a full spat taped to his foot.

When asked post-game how his ankle felt, Collaros told TSN's Farhan Lalji he was okay.

#BlueBombers Zach Collaros walked to the podium for his postgame press conference without limping & no tensor on his ankle or foot. In a walkoff interview with @FarhanLaljiTSN he said he was fine. One hour later he said, “Didn’t look great, didn’t feel great in the moment.” #CFL — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 14, 2022

TSN's John Lu later reported that Collaros was not limping or wearing a tensor on his ankle or foot at the podium after the game.

"Didn't look great, didn't feel great in the moment," Collaros said.



The Blue Bombers will play in their third straight Grey Cup when they face the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, Nov. 20.