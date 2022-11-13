2h ago
Bombers' Collaros (ankle) does not finish Western Final
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros did not finish Sunday's Western Final win over the BC Lions as he departed early with an apparent lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Zach Collaros limps off the field after getting his leg twisted on the tackle. 😬 #CFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/VaQcUzutDf— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2022
The 34-year-old year old attempted to scramble late in the game when his ankle got caught under a Lions' defender.
Collaros finished the game 14 of 20 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Second-string quarterback Dru Brown entered the game, while Collaros had a full spat taped to his foot.
When asked post-game how his ankle felt, Collaros told TSN's Farhan Lalji he was okay.
TSN's John Lu later reported that Collaros was not limping or wearing a tensor on his ankle or foot at the podium after the game.
"Didn't look great, didn't feel great in the moment," Collaros said.
The Blue Bombers will play in their third straight Grey Cup when they face the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, Nov. 20.