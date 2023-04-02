Purdue centre Zach Edey has been named the Naismith College Player of the Year, becoming the first Canadian recipient of the award.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding men's and women's NCAA basketball players.

Congratulations to Zach Edey on being named Naismith Player of the Year 🙌 @NaismithTrophy pic.twitter.com/I7VvPvb2XZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

In his junior season, the 7-foot-4 Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, all career highs. The Toronto native was also voted the Associated Press men's college player of the year and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Edey led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. However, Purdue was eliminated in the first round by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

"The season ended in disappointment, which really sucks, but it's always nice to win individual accolades," Edey said after winning AP player of the year. “It kind of validates your work a little bit. The last three years I've played here, I've seen my game grow every year.

He has not yet decided if he will return to Purdue or enter the NBA Draft.