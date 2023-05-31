Canadian college basketball star Zach Edey has withdrawn from this summer's NBA Draft and will return to Purdue next season for a fourth season with the Boilermakers.

The jersey is back on the rack.



🇨🇦 One more year with @zach_edey. pic.twitter.com/r6Qp22z2jY — Purdue Men's Basketball 🚂🏀 (@BoilerBall) June 1, 2023

Edey and the school made the announcement on social media Wednesday night before the declaration deadline.

The 7-foot-4 centre was expected to be selected in the second round in June's NBA Draft.

Edey, a 21-year-old native of Toronto, won The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year this past season after averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks over 34 games.

After a great season, Purdue became just the second team in NCAA men's basketball history to fall to a No. 16 seed, losing 63-58 to Farleigh Dickinson in the opening round.