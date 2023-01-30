No more guacamole for Greinke

Veteran free agent pitcher Zack Greinke is in agreement on a return to the Kansas City Royals with a one-year contract, according to multiple sources.

The deal is pending a physical.

Source confirms: Free-agent right-handed Zack Greinke in agreement with Royals on one-year contract, pending physical. First: @bobfescoe. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2023

The 39-year-old right-handed pitcher spent the first seven years of his career with the Royals from 2004 to 2010 before re-joining the franchise for the 2022 campaign.

Last season, his 19th in the Majors, Greinke posted a 4-9 record with a 3.68 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 26 starts and 137 innings pitched.

The Orlando native has appeared in six All-Star games and won a Cy Young with the Royals in 2009.

Greinke has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros.