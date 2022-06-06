Connor McDavid scored in his fourth-straight game, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 3-1 lead over the Colorado Avalanche after the second frame of Game 4.

McDavid scored the Oilers' third goal of the period after Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a pair of goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit. It was the Oilers' first power play goal in four opportunities.

Hyman brought the Rogers Place crowd to their feet at 7:39 of the period, putting a backhand past Pavel Francouz to tie the contest at one goal apiece. It was Hyman's 10th goal of the playoffs.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers their first lead of the game, going in on a breakaway after an Avalanche turnover and flipping a backhand into the back of the net.

The Avalanche jumped out quickly to start the second frame, peppering Mike Smith with seven shots before Hyman put the Oilers on the board with Edmonton’s first shot of the period.

The Avalanche lead the series 3-0 and are looking to complete the sweep and reach the Stanley Cup Final with a victory.