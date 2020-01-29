Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

While we ponder what may or may not happen between Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk in the EDM-CGY game tonight, Kassian has reason to be happy. The pending UFA F has a new contract extension — AAV of $3.2M — with the Oilers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 29, 2020

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.2 million. McKenzie adds the deal does not include any type of no-trade protection.

The news comes just hours before Kassian and the Oilers are set to square off with the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.

Kassian, 29, is on pace to have the highest scoring season of his career. Entering play Wednesday, he has 13 goals and 15 assists in 44 games, two off his career-high in goals (15) and two off his career-best in assists.

This is Kassian's fifth season in Edmonton after coming over in a deal with the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Ben Scrivens.

He was selected No. 13 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 NHL Draft.