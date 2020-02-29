22m ago
Ondrasek, Pomykal score in FC Dallas' opening win over Union
Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal scored and Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to help FC Dallas beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.
The Canadian Press
FRISCO, Texas — Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal scored and Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to help FC Dallas beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.
Ondrasek opened the scoring in the 61st minute on a shot from the centre of the box. Pomykal connected ion the first minute of stoppage time with a shot from 15 yards from the right side of the box.
Andre Blake made three saves for Philadelphia.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.