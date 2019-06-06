Zdeno Chara has been medically cleared to play tonight, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

Chara in, Grzelcyk out for #NHLBruins. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 6, 2019

His status for this game had been up in the air since he he took a puck to the face in Game 4, ending his night.

Chara returned to the bench in the third period Monday night sporting a full cage after taking a shot to the mouth from Blues centre Brayden Schenn early in the second period.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was told by the Bruins' medical staff that Chara was “done for the night,” but wanted to be with his teammates.

Chara took part in an optional skate this morning and although he didn't adress the media on camera he answered a few questions via text.