Zdeno Chara's time in Boston has come to an end.

The defenceman has signed a one-year, $795,000 contract with the Washington Capitals, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals have agreed to terms with defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year, $795,000 contract.



"My family and I have been so fortunate to call the great city of Boston our home for over 14 years." Chara wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, my time as the proud Captain of the Bruins has come to an end."

Chara, 43, has played for the Bruins since signing with them in 2006 as a free agent and has captained the team for all his 14 seasons of his tenure. He signed one-year deals to remain with the Bruins in both 2018 and 2019.

"We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization," said general manager Brian MacLellan. "We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blueline and our team."

Last season, the veteran defenceman averaged 21:01 of ice time and registered five goals and 14 points in 68 games. In 1,553 career NHL games, the Slovakia native has 205 goals and 656 points split between the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Bruins.

"To all of my teammates throughout the years in Boston, I am so lucky to have a lifetime of memories that I will never forget. From the highest highs to the lowest lows, we were always a team, we were always there for each other and those bonds and friendships will never be forgotten."

He captained the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and took home the James Norris Memorial Trophy as best defenceman in 2009. He is a six-time All-Star.

The 2020-21 NHL season is set to begin on January 13.