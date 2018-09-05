It looks like Henrik Zetterberg is still at a crossroads.

The 37-year-old told a Swedish newspaper last month that he expects to miss all of training camp and at least the start of the regular season due to ongoing back issues. He also said that the injury has prevented him from doing any off-season training, causing some to wonder if he'll be able to continue his career.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Zetterberg, who turns 38 on Oct. 9, is expected to see Dr. Frank Cammisa next week, if not sooner. Cammisa was the doctor who performed back surgery on Zetterberg in 2014.

“He knows his back as well as anybody,” Wings general manager Ken Holland told the Free Press on Tuesday. “We’ll see what he says, then determine if we need another opinion.”

The uncertainty surrounding Zetterberg has caused Holland and head coach Jeff Blashill to plan for a scenario without Zetterberg.

“[Blashill] and I have talked all summer about what our lineup would look like with [Zetterberg] in the lineup, and what it would look like without him,” Holland said. “We know he won’t be ready for the start of the season.”

Blashill said last month that it's possible he could miss the entire season if he isn't ready to go by camp.

He played in all 82 games for the Red Wings last season, tallying 11 goals and 45 assists.