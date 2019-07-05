Zhang Shuai of China became the first player to reach the second week of Wimbledon after knocking out former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Zhang set up her second match point with a backhand winner and converted it with a volley winner at the net to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Wozniacki was 4-0 up in the first set and also broke Zhang in the opening game of the second before losing four straight games. The Dane repeatedly grew frustrated with the result of Hawk-Eye challenges, complaining to the chair umpire on several occasions that the calls made by the review system were wrong.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open but has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing at that stage on six occasions.