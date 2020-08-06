8m ago
Zidane: Bale asked not to play vs. Man City
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale asked not to be included in the squad for the Champions League trip to Manchester City, according to coach Zinedine Zidane. Bale has become a peripheral figure at the Spanish champions after falling out of favour under Zidane.
The Canadian Press
MANCHESTER, England — Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale asked not to be included in the squad for the Champions League trip to Manchester City, according to coach Zinedine Zidane.
Bale has become a peripheral figure at the Spanish champions after falling out of favour under Zidane.
“It was a personal conversation I had with him,” Zidane said. “He preferred not to play. The rest remains between me and him but he said he didn’t want to play.”
The 31-year-old Wales international's last appearance for Madrid was on June 24.
Madrid is trying to overturn a 2-1 loss against City from the first leg in February of the pandemic-delayed round of 16
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports