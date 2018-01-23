Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that he's looking at all options but isn't prepared to comment on any quarterback for next season specifically.

"I'm going to work through the process, just like I always do. We're going to evaluate all the playters, we're going to evaluate everybody and go about our business like we always do," Zimmer said.

Zimmer did say that he thinks Sam Bradford is over his knee injury that held him out of all but one game this season, allowing Case Keenum to take over the starter's role. Keenum flourished, leading the Vikings to a 13-3 record along with an NFC Championship berth. During the regular season, Keenum threw 22 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Zimmer also added that he would have liked to have seen quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the field more in 2017 but called it "an unbelievable achievement" that he was able to make it back to game action at all after suffering a gruesome knee injury just before the start of the 2016 season.

All three quarterback are pending free agents in March.

"Have I thought about it? Yeah," Zimmer said. "But quite honestly up until about 3 a.m. yesterday or whatever time it was the game got over the other night, my whole focus has been on the now, not so much the future and (general manager) Rick Spielman and I had talked about that earlier. We said let's just go through the season, let's figure it out after the season, we'll go through that process and go from there and see how that goes. We're just going to work through it."