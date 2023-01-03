New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain suffered in Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Williamson underwent an MRI today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2023

Williamson had an MRI on Tuesday, Wojnarowski adds.

The No. 1 overall pick from 2019 has been a force this season when healthy, averaging 26.0 points to go along with 7.0 rebounds per game as the Pelicans sit half a game back of top spot in the Western Conference.

Williamson played 28:11 on Monday, scoring 26 points with six rebounds and seven assists before exiting the game in the third quarter.

The 22-year-old missed all of last season because of a foot injury and has played a total of 114 regular season games throughout his NBA career.