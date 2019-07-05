Zion Williamson left Friday's Summer League debut after taking a knee-on-knee hit and will not return, the team announced. 

According to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, the injury is not believed to be serious as the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their No. 1 pick.  

But that wasn't the only snag in Williamson's debut.

In the third quarter, play was halted after an earthquake struck the Los Angeles/Las Vegas area of Nevada and Southern California. Players were sent to the locker rooms following the quake. 