Zion Williamson left Friday's Summer League debut after taking a knee-on-knee hit and will not return, the team announced.

According to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, the injury is not believed to be serious as the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their No. 1 pick.

But that wasn't the only snag in Williamson's debut.

In the third quarter, play was halted after an earthquake struck the Los Angeles/Las Vegas area of Nevada and Southern California. Players were sent to the locker rooms following the quake.