19m ago
Zion (knee) leaves Summer debut early
TSN.ca Staff
Zion Williamson left Friday's Summer League debut after taking a knee-on-knee hit and will not return, the team announced.
According to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, the injury is not believed to be serious as the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their No. 1 pick.
But that wasn't the only snag in Williamson's debut.
In the third quarter, play was halted after an earthquake struck the Los Angeles/Las Vegas area of Nevada and Southern California. Players were sent to the locker rooms following the quake.