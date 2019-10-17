Rookie sensation Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans will miss the team's final pre-season game — their final tuneup before their season opener against the Toronto Raptors — because of right knee soreness.

The Pelicans' final pre-season contest is against the New York Knicks, and Williamson did not travel with the team in order to undergo further testing and evaluation on his knee.

The 19-year-old forward, who was taken first overall by the Pelicans in last June's draft, has starred in the four pre-season games he's played in. The rookie has averaged 23.3 points per game on a staggering 71.4 per cent from the field, while also adding 6.5 rebounds per night.

The Pelicans square off against the defending NBA champion Raptors on Tuesday in Toronto.