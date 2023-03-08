The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain and medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal.

Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.https://t.co/ProDBynngM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 8, 2023

The Pelicans added that Williamson's next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.

Williamson, 22, has been sidelined since Jan. 6.

The former first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft last played against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan 2, when he scored 26 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in a 120-111 loss.

Through 29 games played this season, Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Williamson recently signed a five-year, $194M contract extension with the Pelicans that is set to begin next season.