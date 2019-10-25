Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s MLS season came to an end Thursday as the Los Angeles Galaxy were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by their crosstown rivals LAFC.

With his contract set to expire, the 38-year-old was non-committal about whether he plans to continue his career in North America, but not about how much he feels the league needs him to stay.

"I have another two months (on my contract)," Ibrahimovic told reporters after the defeat. "We'll see what happens. (If I stay), then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

The former Swedish international player has not held back on his belief that he is the best player in MLS, referring to himself as a ‘Ferrari among Fiats’ and repeatedly saying that he is better than LAFC’s league record goal-scorer Carlos Vela.

Ibrahimovic did all he could to keep the Galaxy alive in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. With his side trailing 2-0, he set up a Cristian Pavon goal before firing home an equalizer to pull his team back into a game they would eventually drop 5-3.

It is LAFC’s only victory over the Galaxy in six meetings.

"There was a lot of goals," said Ibrahimovic. "That's always exciting and fun, but no one wants to lose. The whole season has been, we score a couple of goals and we concede much more than we score. We should be sad and disappointed. We made mistakes and they punished us."

One team that has expressed interest in Ibrahimovic’s services is Serie A side Napoli through president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who told Sky in Italy that he would love to have the 38-year-old join the team.

"I invited him over for dinner with his wife and kids and we had an amazing time,” De Laurentiis told Sky. “It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours, it's more than a suggestion and it depends on him. It's been talked about for a few months now."

Ibrahimovic has experience playing in the Italian league, having spent time with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan before his time with the Galaxy.

He has 53 goals over his 58 game MLS career, including both regular and post-season.