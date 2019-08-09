It's safe to say Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not a fan of the MLS playoffs.

The 37-year-old is in position to make the postseason for the first time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, but said Thursday he strongly prefers the European system of determining a champion based on season results.

"I think the system is s---," Ibrahimovic said. "How can you learn mentality if you only have to reach the playoffs?

"You just need to win the playoffs, and that's it. The results in each game are important, but here, if you come in seventh place, you make the playoffs and win, you are champion."

The Swedish star, who has won a total of 11 titles in Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands, argued that players are more likely to compete harder when the stakes are higher during the season.

"For me, the mentality is every day, training the way you train is the way you play a game, and with the MLS system, how do you create that mentality to be on your toes 24 hours? It's very difficult," Ibrahimovic added.

The Galaxy, fifth in the Western Conference, missed the playoffs by just one point in Ibrahimovic's first season with the team last year. Ibrahimovic, who received the 2018 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, is third in the league with 13 goals this season.

The Galaxy will have a chance to move to as high as second in the conference this weekend when they face Wayne Rooney and D.C. United, LIVE on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct on Sunday at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt.